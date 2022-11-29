Taoiseach's defence of big pay for top bankers says it all about government's priorities - Mary Lou McDonald TD
Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the Taoiseach's defence of Fine Gael's plan to bring back big pay for top bankers "says it all about the government's priorities".
Teachta McDonald said:
"While workers and families struggle with the crippling cost of living crisis, Fine Gael Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has opened the door for senior banking executives to be paid more than €500,000.
"The fact that the Taoiseach stands over this decision says it all about the government's priorities.
"It's a case of 'here we go again' with government allowing lavish pay for those at the top of the banking sector. It's straight out of the Fine Gael playbook.
"The Tracker Mortgage Scandal showed that the culture within banking hasn't changed one bit. Thousands of people were overcharged for their mortgages. Hundreds of people lost their homes. Lives were ruined.
"Now, the message from Fine Gael to senior bankers is one of reward. With this indefensible decision, working people see exactly what they will get when Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael return to lead this out-of-touch government in less than three weeks."