Success of four-day week trial must be built upon - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the success of the research project which saw a four-day working week trialled across several businesses in the state must be built upon.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The four-day week trial examined the financial, social, and environmental impact that a reduced working week would have on workers and businesses.

“The research project, which was backed by the Fórsa trade union, and carried out in partnership by Four-Day Week Ireland, University College Dublin (UCD), and Boston College, has proved to be a striking success.

“The results showed that 100 per cent of workers would like to continue a reduced work schedule and 9 of the 12 participating companies are planning to continue with a four-day week.

“For workers there were several benefits such as improved well-being, work-life balance, and work-family balance. In particular, the research found that stress, burnout, fatigue, and work-family conflict significantly declined and average sleep times increased.

“Businesses were also impressed with the study, with management of the companies involved pleased with the outcome of the trial in terms of productivity and overall experience.

“The successes of this trial must be built on. There is scope for further research to trial a four-day week with firms in other sectors of the economy such as construction, agriculture, retail, and various public services.

“I would call on the government to provide additional funding for further research in these sectors so we can get a holistic understanding of the financial, social, and environmental impact of a four-day week across the whole of the economy.

“In the here and now, however, the success and benefits found through this current study should provide an evidence base for many businesses to progress with a four-day working week.”