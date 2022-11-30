Record trolley numbers at University Hospital Limerick deeply disturbing - Maurice Quinlivan TD

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick, Maurice Quinlivan, has called for an immediate intervention to address the high number of patients being treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick.

He made the comments on the day INMO figures show 1,580 people have been treated on trolleys in November 2022.

Teachta Quinlivan said:

“Today is the last day of November and the figures for the month have reached a historic high of 1,580 people treated on trolleys.

“This is the highest number treated on trolleys for any November on record. In contrast, last November 1,358 people were treated on trolleys. The figures are going in the wrong direction with 222 more people treated on trolleys this November than at the same time last year.

“We are in the midst of winter and the flu season. More must be done to ensure patients are treated in optimal conditions and with the privacy and dignity any of us would expect. Despite the best efforts of staff, this just cannot be done in a hospital corridor.

“The Minister for Health seems incapable or unwilling to address the crisis at University Hospital Limerick. The Minister’s Winter Plan was launched too late and has failed to deliver for patients at University Hospital Limerick.

“Today we have 99 people on hospital trolleys in hospital corridors at University Hospital Limerick.”