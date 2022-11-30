‘Tory delays to £600 scheme a crushing blow to workers and families’ - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said it’s outrageous that people in the north will not receive the much-promised £600 energy support payments before Christmas.

The Newry/Armagh MLA also said the DUP had been ‘dishonest’ in claims that people would have the money by November.

Conor Murphy said:

“It is outrageous that people in the north won’t get the £600 energy support payments before Christmas.

“We are now left with no scheme to help people, no money and no support for workers and families struggling to heat and light their homes in the depth of winter.

“And we have absolutely no clarity or timeframe for when households will get this money. It’s totally unacceptable.

“DUP claims and promises that people would receive these payments by November had no basis and were dishonest. They have left people out in the cold this winter with their cruel boycott of the Executive.

“People in Britain started getting these payments weeks ago, that would have been the case here too if we had local ministers working together around the Executive table.

“Tory delays and incompetence, facilitated by the DUP boycott of the Executive, has dealt another crushing blow to already suffering workers and families in the mouth of Christmas.

“I again challenge the British government over these unacceptable and cruel delays. It cannot continue. They must tell people now when and how they are going to get this money.”