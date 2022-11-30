Coroner and PSNI should investigate neurology deaths – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said today that a report released into the deaths of 44 patients treated by the former neurologist Michael Watt raises more questions than answers.

And the north Belfast MLA has called on the PSNI and the Coroner to investigate the circumstances which led to the deaths of so many people.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“My party colleague Paul Maskey MP and I met with families of the bereaved following today’s publication of the Report on the Expert Review of Records of Deceased Neurology Patients.

“The report is shocking and it raises many more questions than it answers.

“The Royal College of Physicians found a number of failings in the treatment of these patients, including inaccurate diagnoses, inappropriate treatments, poor record keeping and poor communication with the patients.

“The reports shows there were a litany of missed opportunities which could have prevented further harm and trauma for so many more patients of Michael Watt.

“It is incredulous that Michael Watt was still treating patients after his practice had been restricted in 2017.

“The neurology scandal rests squarely at the feet of the Belfast Trust. They must honour their commitment to implement the recommendations of the report but must do much more.

“The Coroner and the PSNI must investigate the deaths of neurology patients misdiagnosed or mistreated as a result of this scandal.

“Today’s report deals with a significant number of deaths of former neurology patients but many more families who have lost loves as a result of this scandal are also looking for truth and accountability.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support those families in their campaigns for truth and justice.”