Minister must clarify government response to fresh CAMHS concerns - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has asked the Minister for Health to clarify what concerns have been raised by the Mental Health Commission about CAMHS.

The Mental Health Commission is currently undertaking a review of CAMHS.

Teachta Ward said:

“In response to a parliamentary question that I submitted to the Minister for Health asking that he provide an update on the Mental Health Commission's review of CAMHS, I am extremely troubled to find out that concerns have already been escalated by the Mental Health Commission to the HSE.

“This review by the Mental Health Commission is being undertaken following the Maskey Report into South Kerry CAMHS found that unreliable diagnoses, inappropriate prescriptions and poor monitoring of treatment and potential adverse effects, which exposed 240 children unnecessarily to the risk of significant harm.

“The Maskey Report also revealed that significant harm was caused to 46 children and young people, including weight gain, sedation, elevated blood pressure, and the production of breast milk.

“The response I received stated that only five of the nine CHO areas have been reviewed, yet indicated that there were concerns by the Commission about CAMHS brought to the HSE.

“The response stated that where concerns have been escalated by the Commission to HSE Community Operations, the national office has taken immediate action to engage with the Commission and relevant CHOs to clarify and resolve any concerns.

“I have submitted parliamentary questions to the Minister, and I invite him to debate these in the Dáil.

“The Minister must clarify what concerns have been raised by the Mental Health Commission to the HSE about CAMHS, the nature of these concerns, and the HSE response to these concerns.”