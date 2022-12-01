Matt Carthy TD slams former Fine Gael leader’s demonisation of border communities

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Matt Carthy, has slammed remarks made by former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes in which he demonised border communities.

Deputy Carthy called on Mr Dukes to withdraw and apologise for his remarks, made on the RTÉ documentary Quinn Country, in which he claimed that border people have violence ‘in their blood’ and ‘turn to violence more quickly than the rest of us’.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture added that the comments of Mr Dukes were indicative of prevalent attitudes within some sections of Fine Gael, and he called on that party’s representatives to join demands that he withdraw and apologise for the comments.

Teachta Carthy said:

“Alan Dukes’ comments about our community were completely unacceptable and he should withdraw and apologise for them immediately.

“He has caused a great deal of hurt and offence and anger.

“The fact that he has doubled down on his comments today is indicative of prevalent attitudes, particularly within some sections of Fine Gael.

“It goes some way towards explaining the fact that our communities have been abandoned by successive Fine Gael governments.

“The border communities are made up of hard-working people who are proud of who they are and where they are from, and they will not stand for such disgraceful demonisation.

“Fine Gael representatives, including the Minister for Justice who represents a border constituency, must join in demands that Alan Dukes withdraw and apologise for his disgraceful, albeit telling, remarks.

“Our communities are no different to any other on this island - we want to live in peace and we want a policing service that is adequately resourced and rooted in the community.

“We will not accept being looked down on by Alan Dukes or anyone else.”