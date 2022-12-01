Confirmation people in the north will not receive £600 energy payment until after Christmas "devastating" for workers and families - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said confirmation that people in the north will not receive the £600 energy payment until after Christmas is devastating news for workers and families who are struggling.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Confirmation that the £600 payment to help with energy bills will not come to people in the north before Christmas is devastating news for workers and families who are really struggling.

“The Executive received the first funding to make the payment back in February. But the collapse of the Executive that same month by the DUP meant that the money could not be allocated.

“It is even more cruel and disgraceful because people could and should have had the money months ago and not be left worrying about getting through a cold winter.

“The DUP claimed and promised again and again that people could expect their payment in November. This was untrue and gave people who are struggling false hope. That was cruel and heartless.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive now to get this money out the door and into people’s pockets now.”