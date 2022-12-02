Women have waited too long for modern and compassionate health services – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said the Department of Health must now get on with commissioning modern and compassionate abortion services for women.

Speaking after the British Secretary of State instructed the Department to begin to commission services, the North Belfast MLA said:

“The British Secretary of State has now instructed the Department of Health to commission abortion services for women in the north.

“Women here have waited long enough for access to the modern and compassionate abortion health services that they are entitled to.

“The refusal to progress these services has failed women who were experiencing the most difficult of circumstances.

“I have listened to women about their personal and tragic stories with many having to travel to England to access services, often alone and with no support. This needs to end.

“The Department of Health must get on with the delivery of these services now and ensure women are fully supported.”