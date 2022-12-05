'Executive needed to put £600 in people's pockets now' - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said an Executive must be formed now to ensure people get the £600 energy payment right away.

The former finance minister was speaking ahead of an Assembly recall on Wednesday and called on the DUP to ‘end its boycott’ and form an Executive.

Conor Murphy said:

“It’s deeply concerning and unacceptable that struggling families will not receive the £600 payment before Christmas to help with energy bills.

“We need an Executive formed now and parties working together to ensure people get this payment right away without delay.

“They could and should already have it. The DUP’s cruel boycott of government has held up this payment and left people struggling and worrying about a cold winter with no support.

“Not only have the DUP delayed households from getting this payment, but they also promised and misled people that the payment was coming in November.

“Enough is enough. People cannot wait any longer, they need support now as the cold winter begins to bite. They deserve an Executive that will work in their interests.

“Sinn Féin will recall the Assembly on Wednesday in another effort to form an Executive and put ministers in place and get this £600 energy payment into people’s pockets.”