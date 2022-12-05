Funding to link Wild Atlantic Way & Causeway Coastal Route just makes sense - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin's leader in the Seanad, Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile, has welcomed an announcement by the Tourism Minister of new all-island partnership projects including tourism marketing initiatives and cross-border language schemes.

Speaking today, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

"I welcome today's announcement, which is a step forward for communities across Ireland. It is common sense that routes such as the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ and ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’ would be connected to support communities and develop tourism opportunities and outcomes. The announcement of a €7.6million fund for a tourism marketing initiative to connect Causeway Coastal Route & the Wild Atlantic Way makes sense and offers huge opportunities for growth.

"We know that Ireland is promoted internationally as a single tourism destination, so it is vital that tourism projects such as these reflect this reality.

“Last year, Sinn Féin published our tourism document ‘Explore More’ which set out our plan for tourism by extending the globally recognised brands across Ireland to create jobs, help rebuild the economy and put money in people’s pockets.

"Today's announcement is a positive move, with the scope to unlock potential for tourism opportunities across all of Ireland. This can invest in local communities, by providing opportunities for local small and medium enterprises and job creation. Tourism is the life-blood of so many towns and villages the length and breadth of the country, with many lifelihoods and industries relying on our ability to nurture and expand the sector.

"I would encourage tourism agencies and local councils to approach this with enthusiasm and to grasp these opportunities with both hands. Sinn Féin will work with the Minister to ensure that these schemes are delivered in the most appropriate, efficient and timely ways to support those who need it most.

“Ireland works best when it works as one.”