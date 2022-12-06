Gildernew deeply saddened at death of child with Strep A linked illness

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed deep sadness at the death of a five-year-old child with an illness linked to Strep A.

And the party’s health spokesperson urged people to follow the public health advice.

Colm Gildernew said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn that a child has died from an illness linked to Strep A.

“My immediate thoughts are with this little girl’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“Health officials have urged parents to be vigilant for a potential rise in Strep A and scarlet fever over the next few weeks.

“And while it’s believed that most cases will be mild, I would urge people to follow the advice and keep sick children at home as it can be very contagious.

“Anyone with a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should seek medical help immediately.

“Full public health advice is available here: publichealth.hscni.net/news/parents-and-carers-asked-be-aware-symptoms-scarlet-fever.”