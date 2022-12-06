People cannot wait any longer for support with heating bills - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said people cannot wait any longer for support with their heating bills as the cold winter begins to bite.

Speaking after Firmus announced gas prices will go down from the beginning of January, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“After numerous hikes which have put prices through the roof, news that prices will go down in January will bring some measure of relief to households supplied by Firmus.

“However, that is cold comfort to the two thirds of families in the north who rely on oil and have received no support at all to heat their homes.

“People in Britain have been receiving support since October but so far not a penny of the £600 energy support scheme for households in the north has been paid despite DUP promises that it would be paid by November.

“In fact the DUP’s boycott of the Executive prevented any of this money getting out the door and the only certainty people have now is that they won’t get this money by Christmas.

"Tomorrow the Assembly will be recalled in another effort to form an Executive and put ministers in place to get this £600 energy payment into people’s pockets as quickly as possible.

"It is an opportunity for the DUP to get off their hands and to stop blocking all of us from working for the people we represent.

"Enough is enough. People cannot wait any longer, they need support now as the cold winter begins to bite. They deserve an Executive that will work in their interests."