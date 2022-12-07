Sheerin welcomes Supreme Court decision to uphold Safe Access Zones Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed a decision by the Supreme Court to uphold the Safe Access Zones Bill passed by the Assembly earlier this year.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The Supreme Court has today recognised that Safe Access Zones, and legislation passed by the Assembly, does not breach people’s right to protest.

“Patients and their families should not face harassment and intimidation when accessing healthcare.

“This is a progressive step forward to protect women and healthcare workers.”