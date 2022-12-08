Ní Chuilín writes to Speaker over ‘unacceptable comments’

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said comments by UUP leader Doug Beattie about women on the floor of the Assembly were totally unacceptable.

The North Belfast MLA has written to the Speaker to raise serious concerns about this incident and for acknowledgement that it fell below standards.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“Comments by Doug Beattie on the floor of the Assembly yesterday about women and girls were totally unacceptable and inappropriate.

“I have written to the Assembly Speaker to raise serious concerns about these comments, which in my view fall way below what is expected from a public representative and that must be acknowledged.

“Women and girls in public life, or anywhere, should not be faced with this type of language and what this incident has demonstrated, is that we still have a long way to travel to ensure women have full equality.

“This has caused hurt for many women. Everyone has a responsibility to recognise the impact this type of unacceptable commentary in the political institutions can have on young women and girls.”