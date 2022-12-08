‘Families will pay more for energy as Tories cut support’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said families in the north will pay more for energy because of a move by the Tory government to reduce support here.

The party’s economy spokesperson said it’s another blow to workers and families following the announcement that people here won’t receive the £600 energy payment before Christmas.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"People in the north will pay more for energy because the Tories are cutting support for local workers and families to a lower level than that provided in Britain from January.

“Power NI should have been slashing electricity bills by 14% from 1 January but instead they will remain the same because of this cruel decision by the British government.

“Wages in the north are significantly lower than in Britain and families are struggling right now with their energy bills.

“This is the latest blow to people here after receiving confirmation they will not receive the £600 energy support they are entitled to before Christmas because the DUP have blocked an Executive being formed.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work together with all parties, and get the energy payment to families who need it right now.”