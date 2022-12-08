Health workers deserve fair pay rise and safe staffing – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the pay award announced today by the Department of Health falls short of what is required to ensure workers have fair pay and safe staffing.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“I note that the Department of Health will give health workers the £1,400 payment that workers in England and Wales received months ago.

“The health unions have already made it clear that this falls way short of what is required to ensure workers have fair pay.

“This won’t address the key challenge posed by unsafe staffing levels which is necessary to ensure that patients and health workers feel safe.

“The Tories need to get real on fair pay awards for public sector workers and end the attacks on our public services.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support our health workers in their demand for a fair pay rise and safe working conditions.”