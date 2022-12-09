Heaton-Harris must tell people when they will get £600 energy payment - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has challenged the British Secretary of State to clearly spell out what he is doing to restore the Assembly and Executive.

The Newry/Armagh MLA also called on Chris Heaton-Harris to tell struggling families when they will get the £600 energy payment.

Conor Murphy said:

“Chris Heaton-Harris needs to get real and tell people here who are struggling to pay their bills when they will get the £600 energy payment that they are entitled to.

“Weeks ago, he announced that he was changing the law to deny people their right to a voice on the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly and Executive. He claimed this would provide space to make progress on restoring the Executive.

“The fundamental and simple questions remain, and he must now outline what efforts has he taken to restore the Executive and end the DUP’s blockade of the political institutions? What progress is his government making to begin political talks with the EU and find solutions so businesses can continue to benefit from the Protocol?

“What is clear is that Chris Heaton-Harris has left people here in a state of limbo and paralysed our politics through his inaction.

“As the British Secretary of State is fully aware, the Assembly and Executive has no role in negotiations between the British government and the EU. Continuing to hold people and society to ransom is unacceptable and it must end now.”