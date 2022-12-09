Sinn Féin launches Energy Cost survey – Senator Lynn Boylan & Darren O’Rourke TD

Fill in our survey here to share your experiences.

Sinn Féin has today launched a survey to hear about people’s experience of how high energy costs are impacting them.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, said:

“We want to hear from people about how they are managing their energy bills. We all know that people are struggling to heat their homes and keep their lights on.

“Despite the urgency of this issue, the government has failed to act. Energy poverty isn’t a priority for this government. The last energy poverty strategy lapsed in 2019, and we’re still waiting on the new one to come out.

“Have you had to turn off your heating? Have you had to make cuts to other parts of your household budget?

"Are you struggling to afford energy efficiency upgrades? Please fill in the survey here to share your experiences."

Speaking today, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, said:

“There is a serious lack of data in this area – which means energy poverty cannot be properly identified or tackled.

“Sinn Féin published the Energy Poverty Strategy Bill 2022. The Bill would force the government not only to measure how bad energy poverty is, but to come up with a plan to which must be revised and updated every five years.

“The government cannot bury their heads in the sand on this issue and pretend this crisis isn’t happening.

“In the absence of government action, we want to hear about your experiences of high energy costs.”