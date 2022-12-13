Removal of security fencing on city walls ‘welcome news’ – Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said the removal of security fencing on the Derry Walls is welcome news.

The Foyle MLA said:

"It's welcome news that sections of security fencing overlooking the Bogside are now being removed.

“This reflects the positive relationships that have existed across our city over many years, as we have already seen with the removal of security gates almost 10 years ago.

“And it will also improve the appearance of the historic walls for the thousands of people who visit Derry every year from across the world.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to build a better future for everyone in our city.”