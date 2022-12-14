‘Heaton-Harris must give families date for payment of £600’ - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has called on the British Secretary of State to give people a date for when they will receive the £600 energy payment.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“It’s unacceptable that people here still have no clarity from the British Secretary of State on when they will receive the £600 energy payment that they are entitled to.

“Chris Heaton-Harris must urgently tell people and families who are struggling to pay their bills when they are getting the £600 payment.

“People could and should have this money already, long before Christmas. It has been held up by the DUP’s refusal to form an Executive in an act of cruel abandonment of people who are freezing cold this winter.

“Temperatures have now fallen below zero degrees. There is no room for anymore British government delays on getting this money out the door. It has been delayed too long already.

“Sinn Féin will meet Chris Heaton-Harris this week and we will make it clear to him that people must be given a date for the payment of this money.”