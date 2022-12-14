Situation at RVH Emergency Department deeply concerning – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the ongoing crisis in emergency care is deeply concerning as staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital struggle to cope with the volume of patients that require treatment and admission.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Reports coming from the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the huge pressure facing staff in the Emergency Department are deeply concerning.

“A lack of care packages in the community means many patients deemed medically fit for discharge cannot leave and not enough beds are available for urgent care.

“I recently met with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, and it was clear that this is a system wide issue that needs Executive intervention.

“We need an Executive now to deliver a three-year budget and to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service to hire more doctors and nurses and tackle waiting lists.

“The DUP should end its boycott of the Executive and get back around the table with the rest of us and work together to prioritise health.”