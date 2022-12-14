Trade data debunks false claims around the Protocol - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said trade data released today confirms the positive impact that the Protocol is having on the local economy.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Today’s data debunks false claims around the Protocol. This is clear evidence of its positive impact on our economy.

“Trade from Britain to the north has increased. The all-Ireland economy and trade with the rest of the world have been protected.

“The Protocol is mitigating the negative impact of Brexit, creating jobs, boosting our economy and helping businesses to grow.

“Businesses need certainty and stability. Negotiations between the British government and the EU must now reach an early and successful negotiated settlement."