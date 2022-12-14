Crisis situations in Emergency Departments at Royal and Mater hospitals 'deeply concerning' - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said reports of crisis situations in Emergency Departments in the Royal and Mater hospitals are deeply concerning.

The North Belfast MLA will meet with the Belfast Trust on Thursday along with Belfast MPs John Finucane and Paul Maskey.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“Ongoing reports of issues in the Emergency Departments in the Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals are deeply concerning.

“Staff have told us of the huge pressure they are facing while trying to care for very sick and vulnerable patients in unsafe conditions due to a lack of staff and planning for winter pressures.

“Patients and health staff deserve to be treated and work in safe conditions.

“This reinforces the need to form an Executive now to deliver a three-year budget and to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service to hire more doctors and nurses and tackle chronic waiting lists.

“Sinn Féin will meet with the Chief Executive of Belfast Trust tomorrow regarding the need to tackle this crisis in the Emergency Departments in the RVH Children's Hospital and to ensure the safety of staff and patients.”