John Brady TD expresses deep sorrow and sadness following death of member of Defence Forces

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has expressed his deep sadness and sorrow following the death of a member of the Irish Defence Forces on peacekeeping duties in Lebanon.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of a member of the Defence Forces while on peacekeeping duties in Lebanon.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone in my party, are with the family of the deceased, and the families of the three soldiers who were injured. We wish them a swift and full recovery.

“I also want to extend my sympathy to the wider Defence Forces on the death of their colleague.”