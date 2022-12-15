Court ruling on reckless attempt to halt port checks ‘welcome’ - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said today’s court ruling confirms that DUP Minister, Edwin Poots, acted unlawfully in attempting to halt checks at ports.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“Attempts by former agriculture minister Edwin Poots to halt checks at ports were clearly reckless and irresponsible and we now have confirmation that they were also unlawful.

“This court ruling also follows on from repeated threats by the Tory government to break international law.

“Local businesses need stability, certainty and political leadership. It’s time for the belligerence and blocking to stop.

“The DUP boycott of the Executive is an act of reckless political negligence which abandons ordinary people in a cost-of-living crisis. The DUP should get back to work now.”