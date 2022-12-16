Sunak must set out ‘definitive date’ for payment of £600 to families

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said the British Prime Minister must give people a definitive date when they will receive the £600 energy payment.

Speaking as Rishi Sunak visits Belfast today, Michelle O’Neill said people are freezing cold and cannot wait any longer for this money.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I met with Rishi Sunak last night and I made it absolutely clear that people here need the £600 payment now to heat their homes this winter.

“And while he is visiting the north today, he should take the opportunity to give workers and families a definitive date for when they will receive payment. No more delays.

“Temperatures have fallen well below zero degrees and people are freezing cold. People should have had this money long before Christmas.

“It’s unacceptable that the DUP's refusal to form an Executive and work together has held this payment up long enough and there is no room for more Tory government delays.

“Sinn Féin remains ready to form an Executive now to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and support workers and families who are struggling.”