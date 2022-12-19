£600 energy payment confirmation relief to people struggling to pay bills - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said confirmation that households will finally receive the overdue £600 energy payment will be a relief to people who are struggling with their bills.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Finally people have confirmation from the British Government that they will receive the £600 energy payment from January in a single payment.

“This will be a relief to workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and keep the lights on as the cold winter begins to bite.

"We need immediate clarity on the how vouchers for pay as you go customers will be rolled out.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long to confirm when people would get help that they are entitled to because it was held up by the DUP’s boycott of the Executive and Tory government delays.

“Sinn Féin will continue to push the British government until this money is in people’s pockets.”