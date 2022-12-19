O’Neill welcomes appointment of US Envoy Joe Kennedy

Speaking on the appointment of US Special Envoy, Joe Kennedy, First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill MLA said:

“I very much welcome today's appointment of Joe Kennedy as US Special Envoy by President Biden.

“The US remains a critical partner for peace. They are an important stakeholder whose support for the Good Friday Agreement is deeply valued.

“This appointment puts renewed emphasis on the economic development of the north, and the benefits we can yield through dual access to both the EU single market and British market which uniquely positions our economy.

“Joe Kennedy has a strong record in promoting the interests of the north and I look forward to working with him in the time ahead. I believe he will bring very considerable expertise and experience to the task.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April next year the opportunity must not be missed to restore power-sharing and North-South cooperation which I hope will see President Biden come to Ireland.

“My focus is on political cooperation with all other parties, and making politics work. At this time of a serious cost-of-living crisis when household and business budgets are badly squeezed we really need to help people, and confront the many challenges facing this society and economy.”