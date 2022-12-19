Latest EU move on Protocol ‘very welcome’ - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed confirmation from the EU Commission that the supply of veterinary medicines to the north will be extended.

The party's Brexit spokesperson said:

“Confirmation that the supply of veterinary medicine supplies will be extended is very welcome. The Commission’s decision will provide reassurance and certainty to those directly affected.

“Once again this demonstrates the EU's commitment to delivering practical solutions to ensure progress on the Protocol.

“The British government must show similar flexibility and engage positively with the EU to reach a durable, pragmatic resolution which ensures all our businesses have certainty and stability.”