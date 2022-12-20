‘Nurses deserve fair pay and safe staffing’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said nurses and health and social care workers should have fair pay and safe conditions.

Speaking as nurses begin their second day of strike action, the party’s health spokesperson said the British government should get on with delivering a fair pay offer.

Colm Gildernew said:

“Our nurses and health workers shouldn’t have been forced onto the streets to take strike action in the freezing cold for fair pay and conditions.

“They should have fair pay and conditions for the amazing work that they do, particularly as the cost of living continues to rise.

“Without fair pay and safe working conditions, it becomes much more difficult to retain skilled health and social care workers. That needs to be addressed.

“The British government needs to get on with delivering a fair pay award for our nurses and health workers now.

“I want to offer Sinn Féin’s support to our nurses, and to all health workers, who are on the picket lines for fair pay and better conditions.”