Annie’s Bar families deserve truth and justice – Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the families of those killed in the loyalist gun attack on Annie’s Bar 50 years deserve truth and justice.

Ciara Ferguson said:

“50 years ago today, loyalist gunmen opened fire in Annie's Bar in Derry’s Waterside killing five people Michael McGinley, Charles McCafferty, Charles Moore, Frank McCarron, and Bernard Kelly as they watched a football match.

“The families of those killed in Annie’s Bar are entitled to truth and justice. It’s a matter of disgrace that they have been waiting five decades.

“If the British government’s flawed and reckless Legacy Bill goes ahead, they will effectively pull down the shutters on the families right to access justice through the courts.

“The Tory government should bin this shameful legislation, and implement the legacy proposals agreed at Stormont House in 2014.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Annie’s Bar families as they continue to campaign for truth and justice.”