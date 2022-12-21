British government should scrap travel requirements in Ireland under regressive Nationalities and Borders Act - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government should scrap visa requirements for travel in Ireland under its regressive Nationalities and Borders Act.

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

"This Nationalities and Borders Act being imposed by the British government is deeply damaging for the people of Ireland introducing the unacceptable prospect of visa requirements for certain people travelling across this island.

"This is an affront to the Good Friday Agreement and would cause untold damage to community, societal and business relations on the island.

"Representatives of the tourism industry including hoteliers have highlighted the negative consequences for tourism and the failure to properly engage or consult with them by the British government on potential solutions.

"70% of international visitors to the north arrive through Dublin Airport so the imposition of unnecessary additional bureaucracy needs to be avoided.

"These unnecessary and unwanted checks will be a hammer blow to Irish tourism and the British Government needs to immediately scrap these requirements."