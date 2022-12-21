Public inquiry into Pat Finucane killing should be held now following court ruling – Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has called on the British government to honour its commitment made by a British Prime Minister at Weston Park in 2001 to hold a public inquiry into the murder of human rights solicitor Pat Finucane

Speaking after a judge in Belfast High Court today quashed a decision by the British Secretary of State not to hold a public inquiry at this time Gerry Kelly said:

“Today’s decision by a High Court judge is a victory for the Geraldine Finucane, the widow of murdered human rights solicitor Pat Finucane, and her campaign to hold the British government to its commitment to hold a public inquiry into his killing.

“Justice Scoffield ruled that there has not as yet been a human rights compliant inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane in 1989.

“He has also quashed the decision by a British Secretary of State not to hold a public inquiry at this time into Pat Finucane’s killing.

“Judge Scoffield also ruled that the British Secretary of State acted unlawfully by failing to reconsider his refusal to hold a public inquiry after the PSNI concluded its investigation in May last year.

"The British Government now need to end their stalling tactics and fulfil the promise it made in 2001 and hold a full and independent public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane.

“No family should have to go to the courts again and again to force the British government to act within the law.

“The Finucane family has campaigned with courage and dignity for decades. They simply want the truth behind the murder of their father, husband and brother.

“Further delays are unacceptable and fly in the face of justice for Geraldine Finucane and her family.” CRÍOCH/ENDS