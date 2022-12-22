MacManus hails success Of Coworx Digital Hub in Edgeworthstown

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended all involved in the establishment of the Coworx Digital Hub in Edgeworthstown and says that it is a model that should be replicated in rural towns and villages across the State. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after meeting with Coworx Manager Luiz Roque at the hub in Edgeworthstown alongside Sinn Féin Local Area Representative James Donnelly.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was pleased to visit the Coworx Digital Hub in Edgeworthstown recently alongside my colleague James Donnelly. I would like to thank Luiz for taking the time to meet us and show us around this very impressive facility.



“The closure of the former Ulster Bank was an enormous blow to the local community but it is fantastic that the building now has a new lease of life as a digital hub. I would like to commend the Edgeworthstown District Development Association and Longford County Council who showed tremendous vision to repurpose the building and convert it into a hub.



“There is a mix of all kinds of workers and companies making use of the facilities in the hub, including some bushiness who are based full-time there. There are a number of different resources made available to them at the hub and it is clear to see why it is such an attractive space for these companies and workers.



“It is a great asset to the local community, especially given the rise in remote working following the pandemic and the lack of reliable broadband in many parts of this region.



“Many of our rural towns and villages are suffering greatly from a withdrawal of services, closure of local businesses and their main streets are often full of vacant properties. This project is an example of what can be achieved when local people and Local Authorities work together to revitalize and regenerate their town. It is a huge success story and is a model that should be replicated by other development groups and Local Authorities across the State.



“I would like to wish Luiz and all at Coworx continued success into the future. ENDS



See attached photo from Coworx of (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Luiz Roque and James Donnelly

