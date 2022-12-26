O’Neill expresses deepest sympathies to families of those killed in Tyrone road collision

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill MLA has expressed her deepest sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and injured in today’s Tyrone road traffic collision.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“It is deeply tragic news to learn that three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured as a result of this terrible road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery.”