O’Neill extends condolences on death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Speaking after the death was announced by the Vatican of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill MLA said,

“All those from across our society of a Catholic faith will be saddened by the news that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has sadly passed away.

“As noted by the Archbishop of Armagh, Reverend Dr Eamonn Martin, Pope Benedict had a steadfast interest in Ireland, and our peace process.

“His very significant contribution to theological and academic work, and his thought leadership over many years are widely regarded by both supporters and critics alike.

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Archbishop Eamonn Martin, Holy See representative to Ireland, Reverend Monsignor Julien Kabóre, Pope Francis and all members of the Catholic faith here in Ireland, and across the world."