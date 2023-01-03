O’Neill invites MLAs to join silent vigil for Natalie McNally and victims of gender-based violence

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has written to MLAs inviting them to join in a silent vigil in memory of Natalie McNally, and all victims of gender-based violence, at Parliament Buildings at 2pm this Thursday, 5 January.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The brutal murder of Natalie McNally has sent shock waves through the community in Lurgan and further afield. Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant when she was murdered. She was in her home where she should have been safe.

“Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women and is a dark reflection of the misogyny that continues to permeate much of our society and culture.

“As political representatives, we have a duty to show our support, sympathy and solidarity for Natalie, for her family and for the many victims of gender-based violence.

“We have a responsibility to stand against this violence. There should be zero tolerance of gender-based violence but also of the culture and attitudes that drive and normalise this violence.

“I am inviting MLAs from all parties to join in a silent vigil in memory of Natalie McNally, and all victims of gender-based violence, at the front of Parliament Buildings at 2pm this Thursday, 5 January.”