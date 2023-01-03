Tory government savings in reduced energy support should be given to restored Executive - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said money being saved by the Tory government in reduced energy support to households here should be used to help people to make modifications to their homes to reduce their energy bills permanently.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"From 1st January people in the north are getting a lower level of support than that provided in Britain through the Energy Price Guarantee.

“As a result workers and families with some providers have seen their electricity and gas prices rise from the beginning of the year.

“The decision by the British government to cut support is despite wages in the north being significantly lower than in Britain and levels of fuel poverty continuing to be significantly higher.

"The Tory government is saving tens of millions of pounds through this cruel move as families here continue to struggle with their energy bills.

“That money should be given to a restored Executive to provide support to help people insulate their homes and make modifications that would help them permanently reduce their energy bills.

“Sinn Féin stands ready to form an Executive today and work together with all parties to tackle the cost of living crisis.”