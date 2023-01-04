Government must hold referendum on right to housing early in 2023 - Eoin Ó Broin TD
Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has urged the Government to ‘hold a referendum to enshrine the right to housing in the Constitution early in 2023.’
The call comes amid speculation that the Government established Housing Commission is due to make a recommendation to cabinet to hold such a referendum.
Teachta Ó Broin said:
“The Housing Commission is due to report to Government shortly on whether to hold a referendum to enshrine the right to housing in the Constitution. It is expected that the Commission will recommend that such a referendum is held and will also propose a wording.
“Sinn Féin has long advocated that the right to housing should be enshrined in the Constitution. We believe that such a referendum should be held early this year.
“While a constitutional right to housing does not guarantee ever person in the state a home, it does place an important legal obligation on this Government and all future Governments to progressively realise that right through their policies, laws and budgets.
“A referendum to enshrine the right to housing in the Constitution would also provide an opportunity for a state wide conversation about the meaning and place of home in Irish society.
“Ultimately the housing crisis will only be resolved through large scale public housing provision, proper regulation of the private rental sector and progressive activation of the private sector.
“However a Constitutional right to housing would be a valuable tool in ensuring that Government can not continue to implement policies that deny what is a fundamental human right to an adequate, secure and affordable home.”