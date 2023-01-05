Government must not delay building defects redress scheme any further - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that ‘Government can not delay the long promised Centic Tiger era building defects scheme any longer.’

The comments come after the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien failed to bring a memo on the proposed redress scheme for the second meeting in a row.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"Homeowners and tenants living in Celtic Tiger era defective homes urgently need a redress scheme.

"The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has promised to bring a memo outlining his proposals for a redress scheme to the last Cabinet meeting in December. At the last minute the memo was pulled.

"The Minister then indicated that the memo would go to cabinet in the first week of January but again this did not happen.

"Homeowners now understand that a memo may go to cabinet next week or the week after.

"The Minister has not explained the reason for the delay. However homeowners and tenants living with defects can not wait any longer.

"They urgently need a scheme that will provide 100% redress including for those already forced to pay for remediation. They also need funding for emergency and interim fire safety works."