False promises by Government over CAMHS beds reopening - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD has expressed his disappointment with government over failure to reopen CAMHS beds in Linn Dara.

Teachta Ward's comments follow a response to a parliamentary question which stated that it is not possible to give a reopening date for these beds.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said:

“I am really disappointed with the ongoing failure to reopen 11 CAMHS beds at Linn Dara.

“These crucial inpatient beds were closed in May, with CAMHS services already oversubscribed.

“The response that I received from a parliamentary question in relation to a reopening date for these inpatient beds stated that it was not possible to give this date and cited recruitment issues as the cause for the delay.

“I had assurances last year from the then Taoiseach and the Minister for Mental Health that Linn Dara would be operating at full capacity again in September, but here we are in a new year with the same false promises by government.

“This is simply not good enough during a children’s mental health emergency.

“Over 11,000 children are waiting on primary care psychology, with almost 4,000 children waiting over a year for an appointment.

“CAMHS currently have 4000 children on waiting lists for appointments

“Only 70% of CAMHS beds were operational as of August last year and children with mental ill-health are presenting to already strained emergency departments as a result.

“I received a response to a parliamentary question that stated that 741 children with mental health issue attended emergency departments from January to November, last year.

“This is only going to get worse, and capacity must be restored and increased to turn this around.

“We cannot have more false promises from government. Children are suffering and this cannot be allowed to continue.”

The Parliamentary Question response is available to view here and here