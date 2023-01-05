Passport office in the north just makes sense - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin’s Leader in the Seanad has called on the government to open a much-needed Irish Passport Office in the north.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile was speaking after it emerged that the Irish Passport Office has temporarily suspended posting passports to the north and to Britain.

Niall Ó Donnghaile said:

“News that the Irish Passport Office has temporarily suspended posting passports to the north clearly highlights once again the need for the government to open a passport office here.

“As we head into the new year and people plan their holidays this is already causing much uncertainty and concern for travellers.

“This news comes on the back of another record-breaking year just under 128,000 of applications (50,000 of which were first time applications) coming from the north.

“A passport office in the north just makes sense.

“I will again be raising this campaign in the Seanad and would call on the government to engage positively, prepare prudently and deliver for citizens.”