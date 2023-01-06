Further delays in opening of eating disorder services are unacceptable - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has said that the further delays in the long-awaited eating disorder service in Mount Carmel Hospital are unacceptable.

The facility was due to open in late 2021 before being initially delayed until June 2022, and then again until early 2023.

Teachta Ward has received a response from the HSE to say the facility will now not be open until quarter 3 in 2023

Teachta Ward said:

“Mount Carmel Hospital eating disorder services will not be operational until quarter 3 of this year, nearly 2 years since the original target date.

“This shows a real lack of urgency by this Government to address the lack of service faced by people suffering from Eating Disorders.

“Last year it was reported that there were just 3 public beds in this state dedicated to adult eating disorders.

“The most recent response I received is another example of Government not delivering on time, but a 2 year delay is unacceptable.

“We have heard from Bodywhys that the amount of people presenting for treatment with eating disorders has increased over the last few years.

“The response I received states that it was decided to construct a separate CAMHS eating disorder unit within the footprint of the building.

“While this will be a welcome addition, it should not delay the opening of the adult services.

“It would be much more beneficial for the Government and the HSE to focus on re-opening the 11 CAMHS beds that were closed in Linn Dara in May of last year .

“The Minister needs to give answers if there will be cost overruns in Mount Carmel and give assurances that the facility will open to patients as soon as possible.”





The PQ response is available to view here