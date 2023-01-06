Homelessness in November increases despite ban on evictions - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has called for “urgent action on homelessness” as figures from the Department of Housing show that despite the ban on evictions in November almost all categories of homelessness have increased.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“November’s homeless report issued by the Department of Housing today shows an increase in all categories of homelessness despite the ban on evictions coming into force that month.

“The most significant increase has been amongst single adults. However they was also an increase in the number of both children and pensioners in emergency accommodation in November.

“The latest rise in homelessness is further evidence that the Governments housing is failing. We need an emergency response from the Minister for Housing both to increase the supply of social housing and to reduce the flow of singles and families into homelessness.”