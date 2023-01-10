Taoiseach housing summit an admission that government housing plan is failing - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has said that tomorrow's housing summit organised by the Taoiseach is an admission that the government's housing plan is failing.

The summit will see about 50 stakeholders hear presentations from the Taoiseach and Minister for Housing, participate in workshops for an hour and fifteen minutes, and hear reports back from workshops.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Two and a half years into the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil government and the housing crisis has never been worse. Rents, house prices and homelessness are at record highs. Social and affordable housing output is way behind schedule. The government’s housing plan is failing.

“Now that Leo Varadkar has returned to the helm, he is desperate to give the impression that he is, after 11 years in government, going to do something to address the housing crisis that his party has created.

“In time-honoured fashion, he has hastily convened a summit of up to 50 housing stakeholders including developers, builders, AHBs and others.

“The meeting will take place in Government Buildings tomorrow from 10am to 2pm and include an opening and closing address by the Taoiseach and an address by the Minister for Housing.

“There will be an hour and fifteen minutes for breakout workshops and an hour and fifteen minutes for report backs and open discussion.

“It is clear that the summit is nothing more than optics. It is also a clear admission that the government’s housing plan is failing.

“Only a change of Government, a change of housing plan and a change of Housing Minister can start to end the decades-long housing crisis caused and perpetuated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.”