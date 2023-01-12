Executive need to invest in health services - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is needed to invest in our health and social services and hire more doctors and nurses.

Speaking after meeting GP organisations, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“GP practices are facing huge challenges through closures and staff shortages, resulting in people struggling to access appointments with their doctor and putting more pressure on A&Es.

“I met with GP organisations and representatives today to discuss how we can work together to address the issues affecting both patients and GPs.

“Local communities depend on GP practices and they need certainty they will be able to access a doctor when they need one.

“We need an Executive up and running now, and a health minister in place, to invest in our health and social care services, and to hire more doctors and nurses.

“I would urge the DUP to end its blockade of the Executive and work together with the rest of us to fix the problems facing our health service.”