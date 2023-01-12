‘No time to waste on restoring Executive’ – Mary Lou McDonald

Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD has said ‘there is no time to waste’ to get the Executive restored and said progress must be built upon to find solutions.

The Sinn Féin party leader also appealed to the DUP to get back around the table with others and form an Executive.

Speaking after she and First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill met with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Belfast this morning, Mary Lou McDonald said:

“We welcomed the opportunity to meet with An Taoiseach today on the current political situation and the serious work that needs to be done in the coming weeks.

“People are struggling to heat their homes as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. Our health service is facing catastrophic difficulties. Workers are forced to take strike action for decent pay. There is no time to waste.

“We made it clear to An Taoiseach today that it is Sinn Féin’s priority to work together with the other parties and the two governments to get the job done.

“It’s welcome that progress has been made on the Protocol and this must inject fresh momentum into talks between the EU and British government to reach solutions.

“This is a time for mature and civil politics. The British Government needs to engage in good faith with the EU to deliver a successful agreement and give certainty to businesses quickly.

“I want to again appeal to the DUP to get back round the Executive table with the rest of us to work for the people who elected us.

“Later today, we will meet with the Leader of the Opposition in Britain Keir Starmer and we will outline to him the absolute need to get the Executive restored and politics moving again with Labour’s support.”