Delargy calls for quick progress on A6 road works

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has called on the Department for Infrastructure to speed up progress on key links to the north west.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after leading a Sinn Féin delegation to meet department officials on Thursday.

He said: “There is a great deal of frustration that we are still waiting on the completion of the A6 road to Belfast. And while everyone understands the need to ensure works are completed safely, we urged the department to do so as quickly as possible.

“The indications at this stage are that work on the road itself is expected to be completed by the end of this month while essential safety works could take a further 12 weeks.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work closely with the department during this time to ensure focus is kept on this project as it is an essential and long-awaited link for this city and the wider north west.”

Pádraig Delargy added: “We also took the opportunity to raise the need for progress on the A2 Buncrana Road, phase three of the rail works on the Derry to Coleraine line and the A5 road to Dublin.

“In particular, we stressed the need for the department to ensure it is ready to move immediately to construction following what we all hope will be a positive outcome from the A5 public inquiry.

“Again, the A5 upgrade is a vital project. It is essential to prevent deaths and serious injury on this road while also providing a much-needed link between the north west and Dublin.”