Maskey pays tribute to Ballymurphy families and victims for ‘dignified and steadfast’ campaign

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has paid tribute to the Ballymurphy families and victims and their ‘dignified and steadfast’ campaign for truth and justice.

Speaking after the High Court ruled that two of the men brutally shot and wounded by British Army paratroopers in August 1971 will receive compensation, the West Belfast MP said:

"I want to commend the victims and families of the Ballymurphy massacre in their steadfast and dignified campaign for truth and justice over the decades.

“Today is more vindication for that campaign as the High Court ruled that two men brutally shot and wounded by British Army paratroopers will be compensated.

"What happened in Ballymurphy was state murder and for decades the British government has covered it up. Now they want to slam the door in the face of these families and others killed by the state and their campaigns for truth and justice.

“The British Government’s cruel and callous legacy bill is an affront to human rights and must be opposed at every turn. Families have a right to truth and justice.

"British state forces cannot be above the law. The legacy mechanisms agreed at the Stormont House must be implemented in a human rights compliant manner."